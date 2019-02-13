The President wants to build a wall on the border of Mexico and the United States. He says that there are criminals and dangerous people coming and that drugs and people are being smuggled across the border, even though most of all the drugs and people are coming through ports of entry and apprehensions are down.
The border is not dangerous. What is dangerous is the hatred of people that do not look like us and wanting to keep them out. It would be good if the president were to support more security and technology at ports of entry and to support immigration reform that is inclusive to people who want to come to this country. We are a nation of immigrants.
Lance Cole
West side
