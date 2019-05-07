I keep reading comments from Star readers and journalists who always say "we are a country of immigrants." True, but "legal immigrants", i.e., 12 million came through Ellis Island in New York were documented. Many people, esp. Progressives, love to cite the Statue of Liberty's “'give me your poor, your tired huddled masses", but that phrase was part of poet Emma Lazarus' prose and was only placed on the statue in 1903 after a donation was made to it. The Statue was donated to America by France in 1876 to commemorate our 100th year of Independence from Britain. It had NOTHING to do with "immigrants"! We allow about 1 million immigrants a year legally into America, more than any other country in the world! We have at least 11 million here illegally, mostly from Mexico. Now thousands of Central Americans are entering illegally and surrendering to Border Patrol agents knowing they will be released. This is NOT how America became a "nation of immigrants"!
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.