I heard Robert Mueller's 9 minute presentation about the report he and his staff submitted. He was clear that there was Russian interference in the 2016 election. The investigation revealed that Russia hacked into the Democrat's campaign system and publicized emails that harmed Hillary Clinton's bid for President.
Oxford University and Columbia University, both reputable institutions, analyzed social media posts leading up to the 2016 elections showing that Russian trolls made a concerted effort to muddy our elections in support of then-candidate Trump. Although not proven, there may also have been hacking of the actual electronic election system which is wholly possible considering that many states have antiquated equipment.
How Fox's Tucker Carlson could have interpreted this information as an exoneration of Mr. Trump and his Russian backers is beyond me. From now on, EVERY voter must approach information with skepticism and learn how to determine truth. Facts Matter!
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.