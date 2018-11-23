His grandfather was banished from Scotland for criminal activity. His wife came to the United States from Slovenia as an Einstein Genius winner for fashion modeling (huh?), and his mother and father-in-law immigrated from Slovenia while being investigated for financial crimes and were given citizenship in 5 years without any question. My grandparents came to the U.S. to escape Russia and, for my grandfather, to escape the Czar's army where Jews were used as cannon fodder. Some immigrants are honest and some are criminal, but most of us are either descended from immigrants or are immigrants. That is what makes America the country that people are willing to experience extreme hardships to enter. When will Trump realize he isn't making America better, he is trying to make it more xenophobic!
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.