Re: the Aug. 5 letter to the editor "We are Arizonans and we are not afraid."
I agree entirely with this letter. We are Arizonans and share so much with our neighbors to the South. And I’m pretty sure that Californians feel the same way. Look at a headline in yesterday’s paper: “California residents are grateful as immigrants battle blazes.”
These same hard-working people who do the majority of the back breaking labor in the fields of California, Oregon and Washington State, volunteer to do more back breaking labor as part of the fire crews fighting the many wildfires in California. California appreciates their immigrants, as should the rest of the country. After all, most of us are descended from immigrants from all over the world; the ones who built this country.
Susan Martin-Lesnik
East side
