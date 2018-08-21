Hasn't this gone far enough? When are responsible people in this country going to start calling the running of this country what it is coming to —efforts to make us a dictatorship run at the whim of one person.
Congress hasn't shown the guts to speak up. They seem to be afraid of this man's temper. We voters MUST prop up our gutless law makers before it is too late and demand that they recognize what is going on and get us back to government by the rule of law and not at the whim of one grandiose individual (sometimes called a spoiled child).
Call or write your representative NOW.
Nelson Jones
Northeast side
