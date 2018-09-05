Finally, the Associated Press has come out as a official member of the main stream media, not opposed to printing fake news. Of course we knew that all along however this past week proved what we knew. Early in the week they printed a article from one of their minions stating that Trump was told to stay away. No indication of who it was that told this to Trump. We know McCain did not invite him however that is different than being told "Stay Away". Today their choice of words included Trump "Attacks" union leader. Where in the message from Trump is he attacking this union representative? It's all in their choice of words and given their agenda they know what words they want to use. 99.5 % of their articles are negative or leaning that way to Trump. Not one article in the last two years of Obama's administration written by them was even tilting negative. We now know for certain how they lean.
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.