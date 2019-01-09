Some things aren’t hard to agree upon.
1. President Donald Trump is a crass, egotistical, thin skinned person
2. There were people in the government and political class who did things that may have been illegal and unethical to prevent him from being elected
3. Tariffs are harmful but at some point actions must be taken to eliminate inequities that may have been ok in the past but are harmful now
4. Immigration is good but must be controlled. Both parties know how to remedy this but neither has the will
5. Climate change is a reality but none of the models comes close to accuracy because of selective use of data. We need to prepare for the near future and adjust for the long term
6. We all have biases based on gender, geography, social status. It’s not racism, misogyny, or xenophobia and it’s not institutional, it’s human nature and the government can’t legislate it away
There Now ,That Wasn’t So Hard!
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.