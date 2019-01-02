The division of our nation is a daily stress to many of us. During this holiday season, my husband and I have had time to listen to music, and one of the things we came across was the 1985 Farm Aid festival. Most of America's best musicians came together to help; not the 1 percent of earners, but the real people who take care of a huge percent of the land that is America, those who feed us. We can come together again, as we did then.

Krista Bies

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

