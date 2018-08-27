Fellow Democrats, we have work to do. Saturday night, the last honorable Republican died. I didn't always agree with his politics, but I respected him immensely. Most of us will never have a chance to leave the footprint he did. Individually, we probably never will. But together we have a chance to reverse the horrendous decline of this country.
Trump's base refuses to look at his narcissism, obstruction, racism and misogyny for what it is and no argument will turn them back. There is only one way to solve this problem: Make YOUR mark on this country. Vote in enough Democrats to control this president with checks and balances. I disagree with Trump's view that McCain was not a HERO. Together we have a chance to be one too. VOTE!
Sue E. Rowen
Green Valley
