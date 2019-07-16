Twenty Democratic candidates running for President, promising programs ranging from free college for everyone, $1000 monthly for all, student loan forgiveness, $100,000 home purchase incentive, and Universal Health Care, present daunting options for voters. As an Independent, I feel candidates are unrealisic in exemplifying programs that work in small countries, like Sweden, or in nations where free programs help to keep citizens in line and there is no "electorate". Let's put egos and empty campaign promises aside and support a platform and a candidate who can defeat the current resident in the White House. Let's take on Universal Health Care Coverage, but not deny pivate supplements, as in Canada, Australia, and much of Europe. Let's revise our immigration system and eliminate the human rights violations that exist today. We can't do it all but maybe we can restore a little humanity to government policy and eliminate the racism and bigotry existing in our society today.
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.