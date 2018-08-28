It is hard to comprehend the response of the Trump White House to the death of Sen. John McCain. Instead of being gracious and kind, the president chose to be petty and petulant, returning the flag over the White House to full staff after only a day of official mourning. The president sat silently, arms crossed and sour-faced, as reporters gave him chance after chance to say something about Sen. McCain.
None of us who have been paying attention to this president really ought to be surprised by this latest debacle. Yet, it is another sad reminder of the new lows of this presidency. This is a time that transcends liberal or conservative or political feuds of days past; instead it is a time to celebrate and honor the life of Sen. McCain, who gave so much to his country and so much to his beloved state. We deserve so much better from our White House than this.
Rahul K. Sivaprasad
Northwest side
