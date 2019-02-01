In the 1980s, Elliott Abrams was complicit in the Guatemalan military's indigenous genocide, the slaughter and dismembering of thousands of Hondurans by military death squads, and received a blanket pardon from H.W. Bush for various violations of U.S. and international law.
The people of Latin America deserve a more fitting apology from the U.S. than sending a recycled war criminal to represent those seeking a peaceful end to the current situation in Venezuela, especially if William Barr is installed as the U.S. Attorney General.
In case Americans have forgotten about the U.S.-led attempted coup of 2002, involving the kidnapping of the previous Venezuelan president at gunpoint, then perhaps they can recall the many other successful U.S.-led coups of the past 130 years: Hawaii, Chile, Iran, Haiti, Libya, Ukraine, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, and Argentina.
Bradley Grower
Clifton
