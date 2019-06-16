#45 by passed Congress and sold weapons to our enemy the Saudis they attacked the U.S. remember New York, Twin Tower's? The Attorney General is his personal Attorney, investigating the investigators! This will be the First time America will have a Dictator!! Let's hope our military over throws Comrade Trump!! He is no longer a President but a Dictator!! Nikita got his wish! When he said, " we shall bury you" Nikita maybe Right?

David E Leon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

