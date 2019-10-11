The recent letter writer who wrote “God still loves America, she gave us Trump”. Either has a great satirical sense of humor or is a evangelical who really thinks God did indeed choose Donald. Of course this doesn’t compare
with Evangelist Robert Jeffries who last week was quoted as saying “that removing the President will cause a Civil War like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal”. Rev. Jeffries is of course on record as saying “the Jews are going to hell, and characterizing Islam and Mormonism as heresies from the pit of hell”. But on the bright side Televangelist Pat Robertson said “President Trump is in danger of “losing the mandate of heaven over his decision to withdraw troops from Syria”. With God loves America, Trump loosing his mandate, The country will never heal makes one wonder is Trump the chosen one after all? Perhaps it's his willingness to break all the Commandments.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.