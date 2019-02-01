Lots of comments lately on keeping or dumping the Electoral College. My comment is about disenfranchisement — not of residents of small states, but of large ones. Millions of Republicans in California, Illinois, and New York and millions of Democrats in Texas get ignored in presidential elections. Doing away with the Electoral College would give equal weight to a California voter and a Wyoming voter. What could be more fair than that? It's not as if the Dems and Republicans pay a lot of attention to Rhode Island and Wyoming now.
DJ Bertagnoli
Northwest side
