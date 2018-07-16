The media and politicians alike think they are the protectors of America's fragile psyche. They sell my fellow citizens short. We are not lemmings, racing over the cliff into the swirling waters of disinformation. OK, the Russians spent a minuscule amount on social media to sway votes and they hacked the DNC/ John Podesta, which exposed their dirty laundry — but give me a break.
To think these acts played an integral role in Trump's victory insults the intelligence of the electorate. The 2016 election was a referendum on our country's direction. The aftermath, however, has exposed our polarization. I believe the vast majority rejects far left or right ideology, but as more move toward the extremes, the real danger lies in our inability to hear each other. The more entrenched one's beliefs, the likelier we are to turn off our hearing aids. Tune out the political hyperbole. Tune in to each other.
Tom Gensler
Foothills
