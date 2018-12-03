Re: the Dec. 1 column "The president, St. Nick and a lesson in elf-control."
As funny as I found David Fitzsimmon’s excellent column, my heart was also gripped with sadness when, in the account of the historic Christmas summit in the oval office, Trump turned to Pence and said, “We didn’t even talk about the kids in tents and cages on the border. What if Santa tries to slip Christmas gifts to them, behind the barbed wire?” Ouch!
As someone who is a professional Santa Claus, I am giving Trump tons of coal this Christmas. A good reminder that kindness must extend beyond our families and circle of friends. It is imperative that we not forget “the least of those among us” (who are arguably the greatest among us) and speak out for the voiceless and most vulnerable, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year. We must continue to resist and work for justice. It’s a “Christmas value.”
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.