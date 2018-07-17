I own a coin and stamp store and bullion dealership for investors. We have been in business since 1963 and have eight employees. Small businesses like ours need more tax cuts, like those given in 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. When small businesses suffer, it has an impact on the whole city. When tax cuts put more money in people's pockets, it allows them to spend more and boost the economy. Our city needs that.
Additional tax cuts could enable me to invest in my business, including buying more inventory and upgrading the facility. Ultimately, more tax cuts could help businesses get back to where they were before the recession. Let's hope Congress makes that happen, and that the tax cuts are made permanent.
Jim Ganem
Midtown
