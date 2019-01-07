General James Mattis was my favorite member of the Trump cabinet, and I was dismayed to learn of his resignation. He seems like an honest man, trying his best to serve his country. That being said, I feel that his motivation in fighting in Afghanistan and Syria, was misguided.
He was focused on defeating the spread of authoritarian governments, like China and Russia, and this is admirable. He has not been witness to the totalitarianism on the rise in the United States. Corrupted government bought by special interests of large corporations use the Patriot Act, to pry into the lives of tax-paying citizens for profit. These behemoths cooperate with intelligence agencies, to track any individual that they deem is dangerous. The real battle against authoritarianism is in the United States, and not overseas.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
