I am in the wholesale import gift and souvenir business. Our company has been in business in Tucson for 42 years, with my family operating it for the last 22 years. 95 percent of our products we import from China are subject to the 10 percent tariff since October 2018 and 25 percent since May 10, 2019. Most of the product I bring in needs to be paid for in full before I can receive it.
In addition shipping and duty (tariffs) has to be paid within 30 days, In the next 90 days I have $427,571 worth of product coming in that will be subject to 25 percent tariff ($106,892) plus shipping costs. All of the tariffs will be passed on to my customers and then to you. At risk is the seven employees here in Tucson and the over 40 sales reps across the USA. Never has my being able to continue in business been so uncertain.
Mel Feasel
Northeast side
