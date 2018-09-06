The Senate will vote soon on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s competency for the job. But, he, the White House, and Senate Republicans will not allow our senators to see “the whole truth” of his biases and conflicts of interest shown in his past work. Yet, if he gets the job, Kavanaugh will surely demand that witnesses “tell the whole truth.” Should we back a senator, or vote for someone who wants to be our senator, who would approve a Supreme Court nominee who hides his past and “the whole truth?”
William Sprigg
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.