We have severe penalties in place for Hiring Illegals, why not use them? If employers were targeted for hiring Illegals, this problem would soon go away and most illegals would "Self Deport"
"Criminal and civil fines
Loss of business licenses
Most fines are broken down to the following:
First offenders can be fined $250-$2,000 per illegal employee.
For a second offense, the fine is $2,000-$5,000 per illegal employee.
Three or more offenses can cost an employer $3000-$10,000 per illegal employee. A pattern of knowingly employing illegal immigrants can mean extra fines and up to six months in jail for an employer."
E-Verify will ID most false documentation and Identity Theft and also protect employer from above penalties
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
