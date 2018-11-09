Rep Raúl Grijalva
Senator Jon Kyl
Senator Jeff Flake
I am writing to ask that you protect the investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election conducted by Robert Mueller as the Special Counsel. This is bigger than any partisan agenda. Mueller needs to finish his investigation without any roadblocks because the American people deserve the truth. This is not what our country was founded on. This should be a dire warning sign for our democracy. Any leader, regardless of party, who tries to shut down an investigation which would theoretically prove their innocence, does not deserve any position of power. The world is watching and we should not be standing by while this administration sends us into a constitutional crisis.
Jeffrey Schlueter
Tucson AZ 85705
Jeffrey Schlueter
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.