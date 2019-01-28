I have grumbled to my husband many times about the articles in the paper and today I feel I need to express my views. The front page of Saturday is a blaring example of where we, the people, have failed. It shows an image of me versus them and "them" are almost laughing as in saying "see, we won." This battle of Congress was not for the USA. It is and has been for personal wins and the majority of American citizens are losing.
I believe in immigration reform, but I also believe the USA has been right in not allowing all immigrants to come here without proper documents. This is what the battle has been about. My grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never live in a free America as I have in my 76 years. The Senate and Congress should all be replaced with those who truly care for the people they represent. Currently they are only self-serving.
Ruth Ann Beck
Southwest side
