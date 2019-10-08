We the people have elected a crass, uncouth, and egomaniacal president. He has repeatedly lied to the citizenry, made false accusations toward Government Institutions and elected officials, and in the eyes of the world, embarrassed our Nation with inane and tactless comments and policies. The members of congress who refuse to condemn his actions are, I am sorry to say - simply cowards. In refusing to confront the President’s abuse of power they are complicit in support of his actions and are unworthy of their positions of trust and leadership. We the people now have an obligation and duty to remove this President from office. We can do this by supporting the impeachment and the election processes. Americans do your duty.
carl foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.