It's simple. The President of the United States takes an oath to uphold the Constitution. Impeachment is in the Constitution. So, no, impeachment is not a coup.
This is also simple: The President has sought to pressure foreign governments to dig up dirt on a political opponent. This an abuse of power. At first, he denied this. Indeed, his staff raced to cover this up. But, because Donald Trump is--let's be frank--pretty dumb, he just did it again in public, asking China and the Ukraine to investigate a political opponent. Again, this is an abuse of the office. Also, wow.
Finally, on a different topic, Mr. Trump, the word is "moat," not "MOOT." I'm not sure what we've crossed in the past few days, a moat or a moot, but your conduct is certainly not moot. What a shambling huckster.
Christopher Cokinos
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.