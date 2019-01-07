Why do we have divided political silos? It can be called the Amazon effect.
They sell a lot of product without human contact. Before, we had meeting houses, taverns, town halls, general stores, blacksmith shops and had time to interact with each other. We had the Masons, Eastern Star, Knights of Columbus, Odd Fellows, Grange, and other social groups, along with a local butcher shop, drugstore, grocery store, shoe repairer and front porches. With those we had a greater variety of people to discuss things with.
The clerks knew us and over time became friendlier. How many clerks do we know well from Home depot, JC Penny, Office Depot or Walgreen’s?
We had newspapers with detailed information instead cable news sound bites ad nauseam. In 1961, Newton Minnow thought TV was a vast wasteland, what would he think of today's TV and social media? We have replaced personal interaction with electronic interaction.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.