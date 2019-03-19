I am ashamed that our current Senator Martha McSally wants so desperately to support #45 that she grabbed at any promise so she could vote for the approval of excessive spending on a border wall. Does she not remember her immediate predecessor, Jeff Flake? He also fell for #45's flimsy promise to include him "at the table" for DACA "negotiations" if he voted for the tax bill which did not simplify tax returns and ended up favoring billionaires instead of the people who really needed a tax break.
Well, I won't be fooled again! I will, however, remember this vote (among others) in November 2020.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
