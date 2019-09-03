As a former Marine and Viet Nam veteran I support firearm ownership by responsible citizens. However, firearms are one thing, weapons of war are another. Assault rifles are just that – weapons designed for military assault on enemy held positions, or to defend military positions from assault. These tools of war should not be in the hands of civilians. This is not a hard concept to understand. Yet our politicians seem immune from common sense.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.