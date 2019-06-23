In response to a current poll asking if as a Democrat: Would you compromise or work with a Republican? 50% of the respondents said “no.” Asked of Republicans, the response of 50% was also “no.” Surprised? Probably not. Unfortunately, the reason goes beyond ideology. It’s not a party thing. It’s the nature of the game of “politics.” Too often, politics is a “zero sum” game wherein one person wins and the other loses. And sometimes winning at all costs. Wouldn’t you love to see politics played as a sport wherein the winners and losers resolve their differences on the field...and then go off and have a beer? Maybe the favor-ability rating of Congress would itself be at least 50% instead of roughly 13%. What a game!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.