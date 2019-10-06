The recent fascination on the national stage by politicians and the media that alleges a “quid pro quo” between the President and the President of Ukraine is absurd. It isn’t necessarily illegal to do “something for something” nor does it reach a level of criminality or even rise to an impeachable offense. Most coherent folks know “quid pro quo” is the battle cry for DC politicians and operatives. And some might also call it “pay for play” right Hillary?
Do you think Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Swalwell have orchestrated a little “quid pro quo” for themselves on behalf of liberal progressive donors and constituents on this impeachment push?
The whole mess is absurd - political finger-pointing and posturing that looks foolish which will go nowhere and do absolutely nothing positive for the country.
This is the stuff one reads in journalistic masterpieces like the National Enquirer. Welcome to the swamp!
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
