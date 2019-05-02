Re: the April 27 letter "Where are the left-wing liberals of Tucson?"
We’re here, busy fact checking the laundry list of half-truths and calculated misinterpretations put forth by the writer. He asserted that Obama did nothing about Russian interference. Except he placed sanctions on Russia, sent ambassadors home, confiscated property, warned Putin, tried to warn McConnell-to no avail. Obama gave money to Iran; implication it was a bribe. The money belonged to Iran; we froze it during the Revolution; we gave it back. The uranium to Russia deal is so complicated, so over-simplified here, with an extremely tenuous connection to Clinton that all I can say is, Google it. Yes, Clinton stupidly had her own server and destroyed e-mails, she was investigated and… nothing. Capping off his litany of accusations was the question “should an investigation begin on…” followed by a list of everyone (exaggeration) who served in Obama’s Administration. Answer: No.
This letter is a deflection using “what-about-ism” to distract. Don’t be distracted.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
