Re: the July 21 article "Baby who prompted outrage on separations is back home."
Any father who would begin a 1,450 mile journey from Honduras to Texas with a 10-month-old baby should be charged with child abuse. Separated from his father for a short period of time by immigration officials, he probably received the best care he had ever had. What mother would permit the baby's father to take the young boy on such a harrowing journey?
The Star's report of the reunion of Johan with his parents in Honduras dismisses the responsibility of the parents for the child's welfare. Instead the story portrays the parents as victims. They missed his first steps and birthday! "Seven chickens were pecking in the dirt," etc. If you ask me, America should have forced the father to walk back to Honduras rather than provide him with a cushy plane ride. The Star has a responsibility to not portray these Hondurans as "victims" of some brutal American policy. Otherwise, others will take the dangerous journey thinking they "had a good plan."
Warren Joblin
Green Valley
