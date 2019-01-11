I see Trump as an addict to money and power. To me the best definition of an addict that fits his behavior is: ONE WHO IS IN CONTROL OF BEING OUT OF CONTROL. I will also go further and use my extended definition: an addict lies, cheats steals maims and kills.
Lies to himself and others. Cheats himself out of the life he could have had if he hadn't become an addict. Steals from the lives of those around him. Maims himself in mind, body and spirit. Kills any lasting, loving relationship that might have happened in his life. Trump has more serious problems that have been pointed my more trained persons that I. However in my experience when a person is in their addition, that always is the problem.
Kay Van Houten
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.