Polling results indicate that a majority of Americans want a higher minimum wage, access to health care, stronger financial regulation, and more comprehensive background checks for gun purchases. The federal minimum wage has stagnated at $7 and change, over 25 million Americans lack health insurance, financial regulations have been weakened, and the rate of gun homicides in the United States is highest among the developed nations.
The will of a majority of Americans is being ignored and our democracy is withering away. This situation may be an effect of extreme inequality of wealth and income in America. Inequality has reached a stage where our elected officials do the bidding of the enormously wealthy top 1 percent of earners at the expense of the remaining 99 percent.
It is time for Republicans and Democrats to end the civil war, work to meet the legitimate desires of their constituents, and in doing so strengthen democracy in the United States.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.