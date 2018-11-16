A recent letter writer wants the government to do something about the growing gun violence. What can they do? Every new gun law that has been past in the last 30 years did absolutely nothing to slow the violence. California has way more restrictive gun laws than we do here in Arizona and 2 major shootings took place in Southern California this year.
Australia tried banning and buying back all semiautomatic firearms. Guess what, their crime rate went through the roof. That's because the criminals still had all of their firearms to include their semi-autos. The law abiding citizens were left unarmed and unable to defend themselves. Those who still legally had non semi-autos can't even use those to defend themselves by law.
Bottom line, the government can't do a thing to help. It's not the NRA's fault either. They're trying to protect our right to defend ourselves.
Steven Barker
East side
