I am aware that President Trump’s personality and verbiage often elicit an emotionally laden response from a large number of Americans. The most recent outcry relates to the emergency declaration to justify the collecting of funds to establish a wall along the southern border with Mexico.
It is generally accepted that for years over a million apprehensions were reported at the border. Recent declarations often note that illegal crossings are at a “low point.” However, this low point still represents some 400,000 apprehensions. Could someone provide a logical argument as to why this ongoing flow of illegal immigrants does not constitute an emergency?
W. Edward Morton
East side
