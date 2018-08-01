In my opinion both these men are victims of our sick society. First, Newcomb — who almost pitched a no hit game — should be basking in glory. But no, he is defending himself for racially insensitive tweets he made 7 or 8 years ago while he was in high school. I am willing to bet if you looked up tweets from that era you would find thousands of similar or worse messages. Someone was out to get him as it surfaced minutes after the game finished
As for Moonves, the CEO of CBS, please give me a break. Are we really willing to believe that trying to steal a kiss 25 years ago constitutes sexual harassment today? If so, over half the male population better get ready to be sued. Could it be that lawyers see a chance to pursue the ancient "offenses" as a way to make money for themselves and their "victims"?
Gorham Cowl
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.