I see President Trump calling out Michael Cohen and other insiders who talk about the president as being "rats." I think I must be confused about the meaning of being a rat. I always thought that a rat was someone who went to the authorities with information about something that was illegal/immoral/just-plain-horrible.
The "rat" part was they were willing to break a code of silence that the perpetrator(s) use to escape punishment for their deeds. If there was no crime, nothing illegal, nothing shameful that needs to be kept hidden at all cost, how can someone "rat"? If they are just lying, they would be liars, not a rat. There are good reasons only crooks, thugs and truly corrupt people need fear a "rat."
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
