I was disappointed that the Arizona Star printed a letter that stated "that arrests are coming for Hilary Clinton and . . ." to express his point of view.. There are other ways for your Republican readers to make statements defending their party and its positions without singling out an individual who has done nothing but serve her country with honor and dignity as First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State.
If I were a registered Republican, and I am not, I would be appalled by the suggestion that this letter is representative of Republicans who live in this state, and especially in the Foothills!
Kathi Sanders
Foothills
