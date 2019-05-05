Re: the April 29 article "Is lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 a good idea?"
It has been said 'If we're old enough to fight, we're old enough to vote.' That had a powerful logic. Let me advance some questions. Shall we lower the age for military service to 16 and require 16 year olds to register with Selective Service, should we need to revive the draft? Should we make them eligible to serve on juries? Shall we consider allowing 16 year olds to purchase alcohol and tobacco products and even marijuana, which seems headed for legalization? For that matter, should we lower the age of sexual consent, even allowing 16 year olds to both view and perform in adult entertainment? It will be interesting to see what the proponents of votes for 16 year olds have to say about these questions.
Robert Fisher
Vail
