Congressional members of Congress have now raised the complaint that without a vote to approve the impeachment inquiry, the inquiry is unconstitutional, not following “established procedures,” and just are not fair; therefore, Trump is correct in obstructing the House inquiry. I find it somewhat humorous that Republicans are using these types of arguments.
An impeachment inquiry is not the same as impeachment. The Constitution makes no mention of impeachment inquiry procedures. This inquiry is simply how the House has chosen to go about its business; therefore, no argument regarding constitutionality.
Let’s not forget that the Senate Republicans used a similar thought process in establishing procedures in the lack of a confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. It appears as though the House Democrats have learned something from the Senate Republicans after all. What’s fair for one political party is fair for the other political party.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
