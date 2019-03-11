Are the Dems giving up on the Wall opposition? Looks as if Trump is raiding billions from the military pay and pensions, based on Friday's front-page story. This wall is a stationary object, designed to keep out immigrants from south of us. A substantial part of "Wall" is now standing in one form or another. As such, it has proved its own lack of effectiveness for keeping out those persons the Trumpites would like to keep out. We can fairly conclude that increased Border Patrol personnel is the only way to prevent "intrusions" the wall is intended to prevent. And the spiraling cost of the less-than-successful projected project is enormous.
I'm sure that if Mr. Trump - publicly or privately - would back off from his attempt to "save face" with his core,
the House would fund more border security of a useful form. And we could avoid all the hoopla about executive authority to raid the military millions already allocated.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
