In the past, the GOP was the Law and Order party. When Richard Nixon tried interfering with the Watergate investigation, the Republicans told him to resign or be impeached. Nixon's crimes were petty ante compared to the actions of the current oval office resident and his swamp creatures.
From daily violation of the Constitution's Emolument Claus, to Kellyanne Conway violating the Hatch act, to his AG lying in sworn testimony to the Senate, to corrupt Cabinet Secretaries resigning because of scandals (Pruitt for one), to giving security clearances to over 20 people who wouldn't even be hired by any other administration. And the Republicans ignore and defend all of this.
When will the Republicans stop thinking party before country and say enough is enough? Lindsay Graham said some awful (but true) things about Trump in 2016-- now he defends and champions him. Why did this happen and more importantly how??
Dave Glicksman
Marana
