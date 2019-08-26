The Republican Party is now firmly and completely committed to President Trump. Polls show a 90% approval rating for the President within the Republican Party. Everyone says the Republicans are the President's party, now.
What happens to the Party when the President leaves office? Is there anything left after Trump?
When the President leaves office, I can not see him wanting to lead the Republican Party. Way to much work involved with too many people not related to him. SAD! I can see him playing the part of the uncle at the Thanksgiving dinner who yells crazy stuff during the meal. But no real leadership. So who will be the next Republican leader(s) be?
Most national Republican leaders have radically changed their long-stated goals and beliefs to accommodate the President. Whatever they do next, how can they have any credibility with anyone? What happens next?
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
