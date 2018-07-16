Children in fenced cages? Children as young as 1 defending themselves in court with no attorney or parent present. What has our country become? As a parent or grandparent, place yourself in the shoes or the bare feet of these parents. Feel their pain, their horror of not knowing where their children are. The crime of these parents was to protect their children from the extreme violence in their country.
As a retired educator, let me assure you that the emotional damage to these young children will be lifelong and will affect their development. Anyone who values children wouldn't inflict such pain. The first principle of religious belief is to value the life and dignity of the human person. Is it not our moral imperative to protect the migrants and refugees? Have we asked ourselves, “What would Jesus do?” Didn't Jesus ask us to feed the hungry, cloth the naked and welcome the stranger?
Let’s not rest a moment until all of the children are reunited with their parents.
Mike Bubla
SaddleBrooke
