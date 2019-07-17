Are you not horrified as a citizen of the United States of America , to hear a sitting President defend his good friend the serial pedophile? A serial pedophile who dictated the terms of the sentence for his crimes to the Florida prosecutor, current Labor Secretary Acosta, who complied.
We have had, in the history of this country some seriously morally and mentally compromised Presidents, but this? Apparently there is no bridge too far for McConnell and the Senate, which leaves this to "we the people."
To quote Joseph Nye Welch to then Senator Joseph McCarthy, "...have you no sense of decency?"
Virginia GETHMANN
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.