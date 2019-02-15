I resorted to the Oxford English Dictionary for an unbiased definition of "emergency." Here it is: "A serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action." Our president declares that a situation is an emergency although it appears to become less serious as fewer people than in past decades seek to enter this country without acceptable documentation. The situation is hardly unexpected as this president spoke of it constantly from the announcement of his candidacy four years ago.
Perhaps danger is in the eye of the beholder and the judgment of danger is his to make. Finally, a dangerous situation calls for immediate action. What, pray tell, could be less immediate than the construction of a wall? Doesn't it require planning, preparing locations, assembling of materials, perhaps even compliance with environmental regulations and local preferences? Segments previously approved have yet to be constructed. Will whatever is to be built as Trumpian emergency responses be any different? Just asking.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.