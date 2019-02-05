When I hear people talking about making the wealthy pay their "fair share” I have to wonder what they mean. A PEW Research Center analysis of the 2015 IRS data shows that taxpayers with an income of greater than $50,000 accounted for 38.6% of the returns filed and accounted for 94.6% of federal income taxes that year. This analysis further shows taxpayers with an income of $30,000 or less accounted for 43.8% of all returns and paid 1.4% of all federal income tax with an effective tax rate of 4.9%. On the high end, taxpayers with an income of $2,000,000 or more accounted for 0.1% of all returns and paid 20.4% of all federal income tax with an effective tax rate of 27.5%. Based on this analysis, the more you make, the higher your effective tax rate, and the more tax you pay. So I am confused. What does “Fair Share” really mean?
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.